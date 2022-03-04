Morgan Stanley Sells 84,573 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Allegiant Travel worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $184.69. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $155.34 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

