Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $22,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $592.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

