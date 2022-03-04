MML Investors Services LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,507 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,438,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.