Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will report $10.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.72 and the lowest is $9.72. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $44.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.14 to $45.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

