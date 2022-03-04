Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $10.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will report $10.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.72 and the lowest is $9.72. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $44.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.14 to $45.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.83.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.