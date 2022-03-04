Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.