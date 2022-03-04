Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.