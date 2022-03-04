Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) VP Sells $378,114.48 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CENX opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

