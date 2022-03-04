M&G (LON:MNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $184.81

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.81 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 185.25 ($2.49), with a volume of 803306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.05 ($2.55).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 237 ($3.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 217 ($2.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 238 ($3.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.02.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

