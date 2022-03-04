Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €35.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

