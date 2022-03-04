IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target Cut to €153.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($186.52) to €153.00 ($171.91) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMCD stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. IMCD has a twelve month low of $166.50 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

