Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 78.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

