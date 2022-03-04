Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $3.40 EPS

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.68. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $324.90 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $275.99 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

