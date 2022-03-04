LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.10 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.