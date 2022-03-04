StockNews.com Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.60.

BGNE stock opened at $185.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $183.66 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.70.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

