Insider Buying: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys 1,207,750 Shares of Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.