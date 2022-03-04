Martin J. Lyons Sells 8,164 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

