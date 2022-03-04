Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,500 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.66 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

