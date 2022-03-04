Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$618,135.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$62.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.55 and a 12 month high of C$73.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

