Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,252 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

