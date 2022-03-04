Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,887 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.72 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $267.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

