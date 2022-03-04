TD Securities Trims Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Target Price to C$13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

ELEEF opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

