FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.90 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

