Barclays Downgrades Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $135.23 and a 52-week high of $187.30.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

