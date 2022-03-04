Barclays Downgrades Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CLPBF stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $135.23 and a 52-week high of $187.30.
