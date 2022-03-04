CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

CCDBF stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

