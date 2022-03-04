CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

CCDBF stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

