Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.98) to €13.50 ($15.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

