Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 55,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 321,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 56,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

