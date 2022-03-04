Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $521.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $458.53 and last traded at $456.61, with a volume of 5715408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.80.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,783 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

