TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 55.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

