Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,860 call options.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
