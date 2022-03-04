Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,860 call options.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

