Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.64.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.
About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
