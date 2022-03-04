Carrols Restaurant Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

