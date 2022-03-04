Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

JOAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

JOAN opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOANN by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

