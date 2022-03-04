Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ball (BLL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ball (NYSE: BLL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

2/27/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

1/28/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $115.00 to $130.00.

1/20/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness about the environment. Higher at-home consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic also provided a significant boost. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. On the flipside, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Higher labor and raw material costs and supply constraints will also likely impact the company's results in the near term. The company's high debt levels remains a concern. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will driveresults. Robust backlog levels and business wins bodes well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

1/12/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $105.00.

1/4/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ball by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,550,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 199,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

