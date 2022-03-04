Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,569 ($34.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,065.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,172.44. The company has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

