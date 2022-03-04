Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.