Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,928 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 57.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $18,662,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.29 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

