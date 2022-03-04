Invesco Ltd. Sells 32,776 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

