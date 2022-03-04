Voya Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.12 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.