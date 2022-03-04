Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA opened at $19.70 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $805.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.