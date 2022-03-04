Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.41 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $947.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.