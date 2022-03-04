Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $410.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

