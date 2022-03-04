Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMBM stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.