Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 34,169 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nevro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nevro by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $67.57 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

