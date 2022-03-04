Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3,553.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

