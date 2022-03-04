Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 523,315 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $6,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

