Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

