Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from £156.74 to £134.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flutter Entertainment traded as low as GBX 9,200 ($123.44) and last traded at GBX 9,456 ($126.88), with a volume of 1182313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £107.95 ($144.84).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £165 ($221.39) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £153.66 ($206.17).

The business has a 50 day moving average of £109.57 and a 200 day moving average of £124.30. The company has a market capitalization of £14.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

