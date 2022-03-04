Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 50,500 Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYA. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SKYA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.
