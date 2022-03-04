Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTL stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $916.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

