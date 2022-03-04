8,600 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.