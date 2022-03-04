Marshall Wace LLP Has $446,000 Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LCNB were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. Research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.